Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Pension reform to take effect on July 1, 2018.

@China Times: Reactor No. 2 at 3rd nuclear power plant to be reactivated; environmental groups blast government's decision.

@Liberty Times: Two reactors being reactivated to ward off power shortage this summer.

@Apple Daily: 100,000 petition to rescind 20-extension of Asia Cement's mining rights in Hualien.

@Economic Daily News: Black Monday! Global tech stocks slump.

@Commercial Times: Led by Apple, Inc., tech stocks continue to slide.

