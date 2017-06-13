Man on life support after Milwaukee lakefront shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 19-year-old man is on life support after he was shot by a sheriff's deputy on Milwaukee's lakefront.

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says the man was driving an SUV Sunday evening when deputies tried to pull it over for a traffic violation and he fled. Clarke says the man, identified as Terry Williams, was hit in the head.

He says a female passenger was shot in the shoulder.

Clarke says a handgun was found in the vehicle. He declined to give further details and didn't take questions at a news conference. The shooting is being investigated by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.

Citizen video shows the SUV driving up a curb with a sheriff's vehicle in pursuit when an officer appears on foot with a gun drawn. Multiple shots can be heard on the video.