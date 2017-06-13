Another step in Jets purge: WR Decker released

NEW YORK (AP) — Now, it's official: Eric Decker's days with the New York Jets are done.

The team released the veteran wide receiver Monday, six days after saying it would do so if it couldn't work out a trade.

While it appeared Decker drew some interest from teams in the trade market, the 30-year-old receiver is now a free agent.

It's the latest in a series of offseason moves by the Jets to cut high-priced veterans. New York cut linebacker David Harris last Tuesday after 10 seasons, and general manager Mike Maccagnan also announced that the Jets would be parting ways with Decker.

"We think very highly of Eric, and our focus right now is seeing our young players, how they do," Maccagnan said that day. "We wish Eric, going forward, a lot of success, but again if we can't facilitate a trade we will move on from Eric."

Decker's departure will save the Jets $7.25 million in salary. The receiver had 163 catches for 2,183 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons with New York.

In a statement issued by the team Monday night, owner Woody Johnson thanked Decker for his contributions with the Jets.

"While with us, he was a competitive, productive and dependable receiver who represented the team well both on and off the field," Johnson said. "On behalf of the organization, I wish him the best as he continues his career."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL