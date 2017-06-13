Man fatally shot, 2 Kentucky deputies wounded

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a man shot and wounded two deputies trying to serve him with an arrest warrant before the deputies returned fire, killing him.

Trooper Shane Jacobs told WKYT-TV (http://bit.ly/2s3TgF3 ) that Knox County Deputy Keith Liford was treated at a hospital and is expected to recover after Monday's confrontation. Deputy Claude Hudson was treated at another hospital and released.

Jacobs identified the deceased suspect as 50-year-old John Wesley Bays. He had been indicted on charges including burglary and receiving stolen property.

In a news release, Jacobs said Bays fired on the deputies from inside the trailer where they had gone to serve the warrant, hitting them both before deputies returned fire.

