Administration looks to curb CFPB powers, change bank rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is proposing to curb the authority of the consumer finance watchdog created following the economic crisis as it drives toward easing restrictions on banks and financial institutions.

The Treasury Department issued Monday the first part of a review that was ordered by President Donald Trump in one of his earliest acts as president. The report reviewing the Dodd-Frank financial oversight law also urges changes to rules for banks that were put in place under the 2010 law.

The law was enacted by President Barack Obama and Democrats in Congress to tighten regulation after the 2008-09 financial crisis that sparked the Great Recession that cost millions of Americans their jobs and homes.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said regulations have to be improved to promote economic growth.