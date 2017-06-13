Kiwis clinch spot against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup

Emirates Team New Zealand has defeated Sweden's Artemis Racing on Bermuda's Great Sound to advance to the America's Cup match and another showdown with nemesis Oracle Team USA.

With unflappable 26-year-old Peter Burling at the helm, the Kiwis finally won a start against Artemis skipper Nathan Outteridge and sped away for a wire-to-wire victory Monday that clinched the best-of-nine challenger finals at 5-2.

A first attempt at Race 7 was abandoned at the 25-minute time limit with the boats crawling in barely a knot of wind.

In freshening breeze later Monday afternoon, the Kiwis dominated.

It sets up a rematch of the epic 2013 America's Cup, when Team New Zealand blew an 8-1 lead and watched as Oracle Team USA's Jimmy Spithill won eight straight races to retain the Auld Mug.

The match starts Saturday.