New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|127.55
|129.10
|126.75
|127.60
|Up
|1.05
|Sep
|129.90
|131.45
|128.90
|129.80
|Up
|.95
|Dec
|133.35
|134.90
|132.50
|133.30
|Up
|.95
|Mar
|137.00
|138.40
|136.00
|136.80
|Up
|.90
|May
|139.10
|140.65
|138.35
|139.10
|Up
|.85
|Jul
|142.40
|142.90
|140.95
|141.30
|Up
|.80
|Sep
|144.45
|144.95
|142.95
|143.35
|Up
|.80
|Dec
|146.95
|147.30
|145.55
|145.90
|Up
|.90
|Mar
|149.40
|149.75
|148.00
|148.40
|Up
|1.00
|May
|149.45
|Up
|1.00
|Jul
|150.50
|Up
|1.00
|Sep
|151.35
|Up
|1.00
|Dec
|152.55
|Up
|1.00
|Mar
|154.05
|Up
|1.00
|May
|154.70
|Up
|1.00