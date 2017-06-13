  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/06/13 03:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 127.55 129.10 126.75 127.60 Up 1.05
Sep 129.90 131.45 128.90 129.80 Up .95
Dec 133.35 134.90 132.50 133.30 Up .95
Mar 137.00 138.40 136.00 136.80 Up .90
May 139.10 140.65 138.35 139.10 Up .85
Jul 142.40 142.90 140.95 141.30 Up .80
Sep 144.45 144.95 142.95 143.35 Up .80
Dec 146.95 147.30 145.55 145.90 Up .90
Mar 149.40 149.75 148.00 148.40 Up 1.00
May 149.45 Up 1.00
Jul 150.50 Up 1.00
Sep 151.35 Up 1.00
Dec 152.55 Up 1.00
Mar 154.05 Up 1.00
May 154.70 Up 1.00