The Latest: White House says travel ban is 'fully lawful'

SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on a U.S. appeals court keeping President Donald Trump's travel ban blocked (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says the administration is confident that President Donald Trump's travel ban will be upheld by the Supreme Court after its latest legal blow.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a decision blocking the temporary ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority nations. The ruling Monday says the president violated U.S. immigration law.

Spicer told reporters that the White House is reviewing the opinion but maintains the order is "fully lawful."

He says "these are very dangerous times" and the U.S. needs "every available tool at our disposal to prevent terrorists from entering the United States and committing acts of bloodshed and violence."

___

10:15 a.m.

Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

The ruling Monday from a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deals the administration another legal defeat as the Supreme Court considers a separate case on the issue.

The judges say the president violated U.S. immigration law by discriminating against people based on their nationality and that Trump failed to show their entry into the country would hurt American interests.

They didn't rule on whether the travel ban violated the Constitution's ban on the government officially favoring or disfavoring any religion.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia also ruled against the travel ban May 25. The administration has appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court.