Schumer backs measure opposing weapons sale to Saudis

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate's top Democrat says he will back a resolution disapproving of the sale of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia.

In a statement Monday, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York says Saudi Arabia's record of human rights and humanitarian abuses is well-documented. He's also concerned that Riyadh "continues to aid and abet terrorism" through its relationship with a strident form of Islam known as Wahhabism.

Schumer also says Saudi Arabia finances the operations of schools that spread extremist propaganda throughout the world.

Precision-guided munitions worth an estimated $510 million are part of President Donald Trump's proposed $110 billion arms package to Saudi Arabia.

The resolution of disapproval is authored by Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, and backed by Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.