New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|262.20
|262.50
|261.10
|261.25 Down 3.35
|Jul
|264.55
|264.90
|260.95
|261.55 Down 3.40
|Aug
|265.05
|265.05
|262.15
|262.25 Down 3.15
|Sep
|265.65
|265.85
|262.10
|262.70 Down 3.15
|Oct
|263.20
|263.25
|263.20
|263.25 Down 3.10
|Nov
|265.80
|266.05
|263.75
|263.75 Down 3.05
|Dec
|267.05
|267.05
|263.65
|264.20 Down 3.05
|Jan
|266.50
|266.90
|264.85
|264.85 Down 3.05
|Feb
|265.00
|267.75
|265.00
|265.15 Down 3.00
|Mar
|266.60
|266.60
|265.15
|265.30 Down 3.00
|Apr
|265.80 Down 3.00
|May
|266.00
|266.00
|265.80
|265.90 Down 3.00
|Jun
|266.30 Down 3.00
|Jul
|267.10
|267.10
|266.55
|266.55 Down 3.00
|Aug
|266.90 Down 3.00
|Sep
|267.10 Down 3.00
|Oct
|267.40 Down 2.95
|Nov
|267.50 Down 2.90
|Dec
|267.50 Down 2.90
|Jan
|267.65 Down 2.90
|Feb
|267.75 Down 2.90
|Mar
|267.85 Down 2.90
|Apr
|267.90 Down 2.90
|May
|267.95 Down 2.90
|Jul
|268.00 Down 2.90
|Sep
|268.05 Down 2.90
|Dec
|268.15 Down 2.90
|Mar
|268.25 Down 2.90
|May
|268.30 Down 2.90
|Jul
|268.35 Down 2.90
|Sep
|268.40 Down 2.90
|Dec
|268.45 Down 2.90
|Mar
|268.50 Down 2.90
|May
|268.55 Down 2.90
|Jul
|268.60 Down 2.90
|Sep
|268.65 Down 2.90
|Dec
|268.70 Down 2.90
|Mar
|268.75 Down 2.90
|May
|268.80 Down 2.90