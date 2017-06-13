  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

Associated Press
2017/06/13

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 262.20 262.50 261.10 261.25 Down 3.35
Jul 264.55 264.90 260.95 261.55 Down 3.40
Aug 265.05 265.05 262.15 262.25 Down 3.15
Sep 265.65 265.85 262.10 262.70 Down 3.15
Oct 263.20 263.25 263.20 263.25 Down 3.10
Nov 265.80 266.05 263.75 263.75 Down 3.05
Dec 267.05 267.05 263.65 264.20 Down 3.05
Jan 266.50 266.90 264.85 264.85 Down 3.05
Feb 265.00 267.75 265.00 265.15 Down 3.00
Mar 266.60 266.60 265.15 265.30 Down 3.00
Apr 265.80 Down 3.00
May 266.00 266.00 265.80 265.90 Down 3.00
Jun 266.30 Down 3.00
Jul 267.10 267.10 266.55 266.55 Down 3.00
Aug 266.90 Down 3.00
Sep 267.10 Down 3.00
Oct 267.40 Down 2.95
Nov 267.50 Down 2.90
Dec 267.50 Down 2.90
Jan 267.65 Down 2.90
Feb 267.75 Down 2.90
Mar 267.85 Down 2.90
Apr 267.90 Down 2.90
May 267.95 Down 2.90
Jul 268.00 Down 2.90
Sep 268.05 Down 2.90
Dec 268.15 Down 2.90
Mar 268.25 Down 2.90
May 268.30 Down 2.90
Jul 268.35 Down 2.90
Sep 268.40 Down 2.90
Dec 268.45 Down 2.90
Mar 268.50 Down 2.90
May 268.55 Down 2.90
Jul 268.60 Down 2.90
Sep 268.65 Down 2.90
Dec 268.70 Down 2.90
Mar 268.75 Down 2.90
May 268.80 Down 2.90