Mexican woman's deportation protection temporarily restored

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Georgia has temporarily restored protection from deportation to a Mexican woman who became a well-known figure in the illegal immigration debate as a college student seven years ago.

U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen on Monday ordered the federal government to temporarily reinstate Jessica Colotl's protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. Immigration authorities last month terminated her protected status.

Cohen's order instructs federal authorities to reconsider the termination of Colotl's DACA status and her application for renewal of that status. He ordered that her DACA status, including authorization to work in the U.S., be restored while that reconsideration is pending.

Colotl, who's now 29, was brought to the U.S. illegally by her parents when she was 11.