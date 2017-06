BC-CRI--Champions Trophy Glance,0303

Champions Trophy Cricket Glance

Group A P W T NR L NRR Pts x-England 3 3 0 0 0 1.045 6 x-Bangladesh 3 1 0 1 1 0.000 3 Australia 3 0 0 2 1 -0.992 2 New Zealand 3 0 0 1 2 -1.058 1 Group B P W T NR L NRR Pts x-India 3 2 0 0 1 1.370 4 x-Pakistan 3 2 0 0 1 -1.544 4 South Africa 3 1 0 0 2 0.167 2 Sri Lanka 3 1 0 0 2 -0.879 2

x-advances to semifinals

GROUP STAGE Thursday, June 1 London

England 308-2, def. Bangladesh 305-6, by 8 wickets

Friday, June 2 Birmingham

New Zealand 291, vs. Australia 53-3, no result

Saturday, June 3 London

South Africa 299-6, def. Sri Lanka 203, by 96 runs

Sunday, June 4 Birmingham

India 319-3, def. Pakistan 164, by 124 runs (D/L)

Monday, June 5 London

Bangladesh 182, vs. Australia 83-1, no result

Tuesday, June 6 Cardiff

England 310, def. New Zealand 223, by 87 runs

Wednesday, June 7 Birmingham

Pakistan 119-3, def. South Africa 219-8, by 19 runs (D/L)

Thursday, June 8 London

Sri Lanka 322-3, def. India 321-6, by 7 wickets

Friday, June 9 Cardiff

Bangladesh 268-5, def. New Zealand 265-8, by 5 wickets

Saturday, June 10 Birmingham

England 240-4, def. Australia 277-9, by 40 runs (D/L)

Sunday, June 11 London

India 193-2, def. South Africa 191, by 8 wickets

Monday, June 12 Cardiff

Pakistan 237-7, def. Sri Lanka 236, by 3 wickets

SEMIFINALS Wednesday, June 14 Cardiff

England vs. Pakistan, 0930 GMT

Thursday, June 15 Birmingham

Bangladesh vs India, 0930 GMT

FINAL Sunday, June 18 London

Final, 0930 GMT