Records detail harassment accusations against state troopers

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Two New Jersey state troopers accused of pulling women over to pressure them for dates or to ask for their phone numbers allegedly avoided scrutiny by lying to dispatchers and turning off recording devices.

Trooper Eric Richardson was arrested in June and charged with falsifying records. That was about six months after Trooper Marquice Prather was arrested on similar charges. Police say the cases are not connected.

In court documents obtained by NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2sfrhUX ), state police investigators allege that Richardson threatened to arrest one woman if she didn't give him her number. They say he hid the interaction by telling dispatchers he had pulled over a man.

Investigators say Prather routinely turned off his microphone, ascribing the missing recordings to technical issues.

Attorneys for both men declined to comment.