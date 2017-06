CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Pakistan has reached the Champions Trophy semifinals after beating Sri Lanka by three wickets at Sophia Gardens on Monday.

___

Pakistan 237-7 in 44.5 overs (Sarfraz Ahmed 61 not out, Fakhar Zaman 50; Nuwan Pradeep 3-60), def. Sri Lanka 236 in 49.2 overs (Niroshan Dickwella 73, Angelo Mathews 39; Junaid Khan 3-40, Hasan Ali 3-43) by 3 wickets.