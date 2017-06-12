The Latest: Greek army helping residents on quake-hit island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Latest on the earthquake that has affected Greece and Turkey (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

The regional governor of a quake-hit island in Greece says the army is helping residents who have had to leave their homes.

Scores of homes have been damaged on the island of Lesbos after a quake, with the worst damage reported in the southern village of Vrisa — where at least 10 people have been injured and one woman has been trapped in a damaged house.

The governor of Greece's north Aegean region told state-run ERT television that "we're using all the resources we have to help the people in southern Lesbos."

Christiana Kalogirou also said that "the information we have is that there are 10 injuries ... The army is also helping, and will provide tents for people remaining outside their homes. They will be able to stay in sports facilities."

___

4:05 p.m.

A Turkish government agency says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has shaken western Turkey. The Greek island of Lesbos has also been rattled.

It wasn't immediately clear if Monday's quake had caused any major damage in Turkey or Greece. Earthquakes are common in both countries.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management said that the earthquake was in the Aegean Sea at a depth of seven kilometers (more than four miles) and hit at 3:28 p.m. (1228 GMT). Tremors were also felt in densely-populated Istanbul and in the western Turkish provinces of Izmir.

Private Dogan news agency showed residents in western Turkey leaving buildings.

State-run radio in Greece said hundreds of residents left buildings and waited out in the street in Lesbos' capital, Mytilene.