|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Chelsea
|38 30
|3
|5
|85
|33
|93
|Tottenham
|38 26
|8
|4
|86
|26
|86
|Manchester City
|38 23
|9
|6
|80
|39
|78
|Liverpool
|38 22 10
|6
|78
|42
|76
|Arsenal
|38 23
|6
|9
|77
|44
|75
|Manchester United
|38 18 15
|5
|54
|29
|69
|Everton
|38 17 10 11
|62
|44
|61
|Southampton
|38 12 10 16
|41
|48
|46
|Bournemouth
|38 12 10 16
|55
|67
|46
|West Bromwich Albion 38 12
|9 17
|43
|51
|45
|West Ham
|38 12
|9 17
|47
|64
|45
|Leicester
|38 12
|8 18
|48
|63
|44
|Stoke
|38 11 11 16
|41
|56
|44
|Crystal Palace
|38 12
|5 21
|50
|63
|41
|Swansea
|38 12
|5 21
|45
|70
|41
|Burnley
|38 11
|7 20
|39
|55
|40
|Watford
|38 11
|7 20
|40
|68
|40
|r-Hull
|38
|9
|7 22
|37
|80
|34
|r-Middlesbrough
|38
|5 13 20
|27
|53
|28
|r-Sunderland
|38
|6
|6 26
|29
|69
|24
r-Relegated
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|p-Newcastle
|46 29
|7 10
|85
|40
|94
|p-Brighton
|46 28
|9
|9
|74
|40
|93
|pp-Reading
|46 26
|7 13
|68
|64
|85
|pp-Sheffield Wednesday 46 24
|9 13
|60
|45
|81
|pp-Huddersfield
|46 25
|6 15
|56
|58
|81
|pp-Fulham
|46 22 14 10
|85
|57
|80
|Leeds
|46 22
|9 15
|61
|47
|75
|Norwich
|46 20 10 16
|85
|69
|70
|Derby
|46 18 13 15
|54
|50
|67
|Brentford
|46 18 10 18
|75
|65
|64
|Preston
|46 16 14 16
|64
|63
|62
|Cardiff
|46 17 11 18
|60
|61
|62
|Aston Villa
|46 16 14 16
|47
|48
|62
|Barnsley
|46 15 13 18
|64
|67
|58
|Wolverhampton
|46 16 10 20
|54
|58
|58
|Ipswich
|46 13 16 17
|48
|58
|55
|Bristol City
|46 15
|9 22
|60
|66
|54
|Queens Park Rangers
|46 15
|8 23
|52
|66
|53
|Birmingham
|46 13 14 19
|45
|64
|53
|Burton Albion
|46 13 13 20
|49
|63
|52
|Nottingham Forest
|46 14
|9 23
|62
|72
|51
|r-Blackburn
|46 12 15 19
|53
|65
|51
|r-Wigan
|46 10 12 24
|40
|57
|42
|r-Rotherham
|46
|5
|8 33
|40
|98
|23
p-Clinched Promotion
pp-Clinched Promotion Playoff
r-Relegated
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|p-Sheffield United 46 30 10
|6
|92
|47 100
|p-Bolton
|46 25 11 10
|68
|36
|86
|Scunthorpe
|46 24 10 12
|80
|54
|82
|Fleetwood Town
|46 23 13 10
|64
|43
|82
|Bradford
|46 20 19
|7
|62
|43
|79
|Millwall
|46 20 13 13
|66
|57
|73
|Southend
|46 20 12 14
|70
|53
|72
|Oxford United
|46 20
|9 17
|65
|52
|69
|Rochdale
|46 19 12 15
|71
|62
|69
|Bristol Rovers
|46 18 12 16
|68
|70
|66
|Peterborough
|46 17 11 18
|62
|62
|62
|Milton Keynes Dons 46 16 13 17
|60
|58
|61
|Charlton
|46 14 18 14
|60
|53
|60
|Walsall
|46 14 16 16
|51
|58
|58
|AFC Wimbledon
|46 13 18 15
|52
|55
|57
|Northampton
|46 14 11 21
|60
|73
|53
|Oldham
|46 12 17 17
|31
|44
|53
|Shrewsbury
|46 13 12 21
|46
|63
|51
|Bury
|46 13 11 22
|61
|73
|50
|Gillingham
|46 12 14 20
|59
|79
|50
|r-Port Vale
|46 12 13 21
|45
|70
|49
|r-Swindon
|46 11 11 24
|44
|66
|44
|r-Coventry
|46
|9 12 25
|37
|68
|39
|r-Chesterfield
|46
|9 10 27
|43
|78
|37
p-Clinched Promotion
r-Relegated
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|p-Portsmouth
|46 26
|9 11
|79
|40
|87
|p-Plymouth
|46 26
|9 11
|71
|46
|87
|p-Doncaster
|46 25 10 11
|85
|55
|85
|pp-Luton Town
|46 20 17
|9
|70
|43
|77
|pp-Exeter
|46 21
|8 17
|75
|56
|71
|pp-Carlisle
|46 18 17 11
|69
|68
|71
|pp-Blackpool
|46 18 16 12
|69
|46
|70
|Colchester
|46 19 12 15
|67
|57
|69
|Wycombe
|46 19 12 15
|58
|53
|69
|Stevenage
|46 20
|7 19
|67
|63
|67
|Cambridge United
|46 19
|9 18
|58
|50
|66
|Mansfield Town
|46 17 15 14
|54
|50
|66
|Accrington Stanley 46 17 14 15
|59
|56
|65
|Grimsby Town
|46 17 11 18
|59
|63
|62
|Barnet
|46 14 15 17
|57
|64
|57
|Notts County
|46 16
|8 22
|54
|76
|56
|Crewe
|46 14 13 19
|58
|67
|55
|Morecambe
|46 14 10 22
|53
|73
|52
|Crawley Town
|46 13 12 21
|53
|71
|51
|Yeovil
|46 11 17 18
|49
|64
|50
|Cheltenham
|46 12 14 20
|49
|69
|50
|Newport County
|46 12 12 22
|51
|73
|48
|r-Hartlepool
|46 11 13 22
|54
|75
|46
|r-Leyton Orient
|46 10
|6 30
|47
|87
|36
p-Clinched Promotion
pp-Clinched Promotion Playoff
r-Relegated