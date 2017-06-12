US military: American bombers show commitment to NATO allies

BERLIN (AP) — A top U.S. military commander in Europe says American B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers currently taking part in exercises from a British air base should reassure allies about his country's commitment to NATO.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, commander of the Germany-based 3rd Air Force, told reporters Monday the bombers are participating in exercises with NATO partners and other allies.

President Donald Trump has been critical of NATO but Clark says from a military standpoint there's been no change in guidance and "this exercise underscores our commitment to NATO and our allies."

Speaking in a phone conference from the bombers' temporary base in Fairford, England, Clark says the Russian intercept of a B-52 over the Baltic last week is no cause for concern, calling it "standard practice."