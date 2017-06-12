Ivanka Trump brand applies for, wins more China trademarks

SHANGHAI (AP) — Public records show China has granted provisional approval for four additional Ivanka Trump trademarks since April 20, and her brand has continued to seek more intellectual property protection in China, with at least 14 applications filed around the time she took on an official White House role.

Trademarks provide essential — and valuable — protection to businesses in China. But critics point to Ivanka Trump's ongoing ownership interest in her fashion and lifestyle brand and say the trademarks, which are granted by the Chinese government, present potential conflicts of interest for the daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to Trademark Office database records, Ivanka Trump Marks LLC has at least 24 trademarks that were granted provisional or full approval in China plus 43 pending marks.