Pakistan needs 237 to beat Sri Lanka and clinch SF spot

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Pakistan dismissed Sri Lanka for 236 in 49.2 overs on Monday to take control of the last Champions Trophy match in Group B with a semifinal spot at stake.

Put into bat, Sri Lanka started solidly before collapsing from 161-3 to 167-7 after 35 overs, unable to cope with left-arm quicks Junaid Khan and Mohammad Amir. Khan ended his 10 overs with 3-40, including two wicket maidens, and Amir took 2-53.

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews (39 in 54 balls) and top-scorer Niroshan Dickwella (73 in 86) were among the wickets to fall in the disastrous spell at a rain-free Sophia Gardens. Mathews, who hit one six and two fours, edged the ball back onto his stumps against Amir to end a fourth-wicket partnership with Dickwella of 78 in 16 overs. It was the first wicket of the tournament for a resurgent Amir.

The third wicket in a 12-ball spell saw Dickwella caught brilliantly behind by Sarfraz Ahmed off Amir. Dickwella hit four boundaries.

Sri Lanka's tail offered some valuable resistance but its batsmen have made it hard work for their own bowlers on a flat pitch showing some movement.

The winner of the game will advance to the semifinals, likely against England at the same venue on Wednesday. The loser will be knocked out. India has already qualified from the group.

No. 7 Sri Lanka and No. 8 Pakistan are the two lowest-ranked teams in the tournament and have a 3-3 head-to-head record in Champions Trophy matches.

Pakistan made one change from its 19-run win against South Africa, successfully bringing in extra seamer Fahim Ashraf (2-37 in 6.2 overs) on his ODI debut, for spinner Shadab Khan.

Sri Lanka made one change from its seven-wicket victory against India, bringing in Dhananjaya de Silva for injured Kusal Perera.