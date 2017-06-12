Bangladesh arrests 6 suspected Islamist militants

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say security officials in Bangladesh's capital have arrested six members of a banned militant group and accused them of planning to kill an outspoken Islamic scholar for his stand against religious extremism.

Police counter-terrorism chief Monirul Islam said the men were arrested Sunday night in a raid in Dhaka.

He said Monday the suspects are members of Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh, which has been blamed for many killings in recent years.

He said they had targeted a top Islamic scholar who speaks and acts against radicalism. He would not disclose the name of the reported target, but said the suspects wanted to kill him during the current fasting month of Ramadan.