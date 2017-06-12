New dog park opens near Taipei Zoo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei City’s Animal Protection Office (APO) inaugurated the city’s second dog park at Wenshan District on Saturday.

Located right across from Taipei Zoo and adjacent to a large parking lot, the new facility is named “Wanxing Dog Area” (萬興狗活動區) and sits inside Wanxing Borough’s Daonan Left Bank Riverside Park.

According to APO Director Yen I-feng (嚴一峯), the dog park comprises two zones: an area spanning 1,277 square meters for large dogs and another space covering 484.56 square meters for small canine breeds. The two zones total 1,761.56 square meters. Enclosed by railings and fences, the area allows dogs to roam freely and away from human activities and road traffic.

Located on the bank of the Jingmei River, the facility has beautiful scene and is very suitable for dog owners to bring their pets for a run, Yen said.

Not only does the facility boast an area twice the size of Huashan Dog Park; it also comes equipped with amenities such as toilets, wash basins, and dog waste bags. Residents are encouraged to bring their furry companions to the new recreational destination, which is accessible through both public transportation and vehicles.

The APO pointed out that it may be challenging to find suitable venues for dog activities in a densely populated city. The office plans to add one more similar venue in either Shilin or Beitou in 2017, in accordance with Mayor Ko’s vision to make Taipei an animal friendly city.