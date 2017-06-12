Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, June 12, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;76;Rain and a t-storm;82;74;SW;11;90%;100%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;104;87;Sunny and very warm;103;84;WNW;13;43%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;96;66;Plenty of sunshine;92;64;W;13;37%;40%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;79;68;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;71;E;9;50%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler;66;56;Clouds and sun;68;50;NNW;11;64%;21%;6

Anchorage, United States;A shower;58;46;Rain and drizzle;57;47;W;6;69%;89%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;Sunny and very warm;96;73;W;9;28%;33%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sunshine;73;52;Warmer;84;58;E;9;31%;3%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;71;58;Low clouds;72;61;SE;3;84%;16%;1

Athens, Greece;Clearing;80;67;Mostly sunny;87;69;S;10;39%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Areas of low clouds;58;54;An afternoon shower;62;53;W;11;70%;76%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;110;79;Sunny and hot;113;80;N;8;13%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;94;75;A stray thunderstorm;93;73;SSW;5;64%;46%;10

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;80;69;A t-storm in spots;82;69;WSW;10;71%;55%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;94;78;A stray shower;91;78;SSW;6;65%;56%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;83;69;Plenty of sunshine;83;69;WSW;8;60%;0%;8

Beijing, China;Showers around;81;64;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;ESE;5;30%;2%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;85;62;Mostly sunny;86;61;NNE;6;41%;5%;7

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;73;56;Partly sunny;70;52;WNW;13;54%;34%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Rain tapering off;64;50;A couple of showers;63;49;SSE;6;81%;84%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;60;Sunny and pleasant;82;59;E;9;54%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Strong thunderstorms;89;61;Partly sunny;82;57;NNW;11;40%;6%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;67;51;Clouds and sun;71;55;ENE;5;59%;13%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;82;63;A t-storm in spots;88;62;E;6;54%;42%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;86;60;Partly sunny;83;57;NW;11;34%;3%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sunshine;59;47;Partly sunny;64;52;ENE;4;79%;2%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;89;63;An afternoon shower;87;64;NW;5;32%;56%;6

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;71;60;Some sun, a shower;73;60;SW;8;60%;58%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;93;70;Mostly sunny, warm;100;74;NE;8;22%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;A couple of showers;59;56;Rain and drizzle;60;51;SSE;10;88%;56%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A t-storm in spots;80;70;SE;3;67%;73%;10

Chennai, India;Cloudy;102;85;High clouds and warm;101;86;S;11;49%;44%;8

Chicago, United States;Sunny and hot;90;73;Clouds and sun;88;72;NE;7;61%;71%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;89;78;A t-storm around;87;79;SW;9;78%;84%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cooler with a shower;64;53;Periods of sun;66;51;WNW;15;63%;13%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;82;74;Mostly sunny, nice;80;74;NW;14;79%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;91;75;Clouds breaking;92;76;S;10;60%;44%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Spotty showers;86;73;A passing shower;87;73;SSE;10;81%;57%;5

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;108;82;Mostly sunny, warm;107;84;WSW;8;28%;2%;11

Denver, United States;Warmer with sunshine;89;51;Not as warm;79;50;WSW;9;18%;6%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;79;SSE;6;78%;73%;5

Dili, East Timor;Decreasing clouds;90;72;Becoming cloudy;88;72;SSE;5;60%;26%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;62;53;A shower in places;66;51;SSW;11;75%;51%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;91;66;Mostly sunny;92;67;N;8;23%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;76;68;Sunny and humid;77;68;E;9;73%;2%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;94;80;A heavy thunderstorm;92;78;E;4;78%;94%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;74;45;Partly sunny, nice;75;47;NNE;4;59%;12%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;8;62%;55%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;57;48;Spotty showers;64;45;N;8;76%;79%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;93;76;A shower in the p.m.;92;75;SSW;9;73%;82%;8

Hong Kong, China;Tropical storm;88;78;Morning downpours;87;80;SSW;14;83%;100%;7

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;86;74;Spotty showers;86;74;NE;13;61%;82%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;86;72;A few showers;85;73;W;8;72%;98%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun, some clouds;102;76;Partly sunny;103;77;NE;13;29%;2%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunlit and pleasant;75;62;Sunny and beautiful;78;60;ENE;9;63%;2%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Becoming cloudy;90;76;A t-storm around;92;77;SE;6;68%;64%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;106;83;Sunny and very warm;98;82;NNW;10;48%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;69;38;Sunny and nice;71;38;NNE;4;29%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler in the p.m.;95;58;Sunny and very warm;92;58;NW;5;12%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;86;A brief shower;93;86;WSW;14;64%;42%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;84;66;A t-storm around;84;66;SSE;6;67%;55%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;113;85;Turning cloudy, hot;113;84;SW;8;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;79;62;Clouds and sun;72;54;W;13;50%;35%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;79;An afternoon shower;89;79;E;15;59%;51%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some brightening;86;69;A morning shower;84;68;W;5;66%;45%;7

Kolkata, India;Severe p.m. t-storms;95;80;High clouds;95;82;S;8;74%;44%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of t-storms;90;76;A t-storm or two;89;74;ESE;4;82%;87%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;60;26;Partly sunny, mild;59;29;N;8;19%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and a t-storm;83;74;Cloudy with showers;82;75;SW;6;86%;97%;5

Lima, Peru;Clearing;69;61;Mostly sunny, nice;71;62;SSE;8;70%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Warm with sunshine;91;66;Mostly sunny;87;64;NW;7;53%;8%;8

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;65;51;Clouds and sun;70;54;SSE;6;60%;21%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;73;56;Low clouds, then sun;79;60;SSE;6;46%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;83;70;Inc. clouds;85;70;E;6;66%;2%;5

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;100;69;Sunshine, very hot;99;71;NNE;5;25%;2%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;88;82;Clouds and sunshine;87;82;SW;9;70%;19%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Spotty showers;86;78;A couple of showers;87;76;ENE;6;74%;74%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;92;79;A t-storm in spots;92;79;ESE;7;61%;71%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy;61;46;Low clouds breaking;58;44;NNE;5;80%;1%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;83;52;A t-storm in spots;82;59;N;6;33%;74%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;87;80;A morning t-storm;86;79;E;10;69%;82%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-storm;69;49;Thundershowers;62;51;W;14;71%;84%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;95;76;Showers around;88;76;S;9;71%;76%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;57;44;Sun and some clouds;61;46;E;5;87%;2%;2

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;89;68;Partly sunny;81;51;NNW;4;51%;5%;6

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;73;57;Spotty showers;62;52;W;9;85%;92%;3

Mumbai, India;Cloudy;88;80;Rain and a t-storm;88;80;S;7;81%;85%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;79;54;Sunny intervals;78;57;SE;8;54%;26%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;91;75;A t-storm in spots;92;69;WNW;9;53%;64%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;90;65;A shower in the p.m.;85;65;NNW;10;47%;60%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the a.m.;59;44;Pleasant and warmer;68;50;E;7;62%;2%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;74;55;Clouds and sun, nice;78;55;NNE;5;42%;3%;8

Oslo, Norway;A p.m. t-shower;69;52;Partly sunny;71;52;WNW;7;48%;72%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm around;89;65;Some sun, less humid;80;48;N;11;55%;8%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;84;77;A couple of t-storms;84;78;ESE;14;83%;90%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;Showers and t-storms;83;77;E;5;86%;89%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;90;74;Showers around;90;74;E;7;71%;70%;10

Paris, France;Not as warm;72;51;Partly sunny;77;61;ENE;5;54%;8%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;75;53;Becoming cloudy;72;55;ESE;8;47%;81%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;96;77;A shower in spots;94;78;SW;6;61%;56%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A morning shower;87;76;An afternoon shower;87;75;SE;9;71%;73%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;91;72;An afternoon shower;92;74;ESE;5;48%;53%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;80;54;Partly sunny;74;53;WNW;9;37%;12%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in the p.m.;82;58;A shower in spots;81;57;W;7;47%;42%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;69;52;Afternoon showers;71;50;SSW;8;69%;99%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partial sunshine;80;66;Mostly sunny;79;66;WSW;8;66%;10%;9

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;85;76;A passing shower;85;75;SE;11;68%;80%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;58;49;Cloudy with a shower;57;49;SE;6;66%;64%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;65;53;Spotty showers;61;50;NW;13;78%;84%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy;79;67;Periods of rain;78;68;WSW;4;81%;93%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;107;80;Sunny and hot;114;84;WSW;7;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;87;60;Plenty of sun;88;63;SSW;6;42%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Afternoon rain;65;52;Sun and clouds;62;46;NNE;10;75%;51%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;65;53;Partly cloudy;67;53;W;10;59%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;64;Showers and t-storms;77;64;SSE;5;76%;72%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;84;78;A shower or two;85;79;ESE;9;74%;59%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;74;67;Showers and t-storms;75;66;S;4;100%;83%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Periods of sun, nice;86;58;Sunshine and nice;82;58;W;7;22%;6%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clearing;66;43;Some brightening;65;41;E;3;50%;3%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;87;73;A p.m. shower or two;86;74;N;5;69%;74%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer;92;64;Partly sunny and hot;93;62;NNW;5;49%;11%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;65;52;A morning shower;61;49;S;5;67%;69%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Turning out cloudy;81;63;A shower;79;62;SW;7;56%;59%;8

Shanghai, China;Periods of rain;75;68;A shower in the a.m.;77;68;E;8;77%;59%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;90;83;A thunderstorm;92;79;SSE;5;70%;86%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Nice with some sun;79;56;A t-storm in spots;84;61;W;6;57%;42%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;79;A shower in places;87;76;E;11;75%;77%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Thundershowers;67;53;Cooler;58;46;NNW;11;78%;25%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;67;55;A shower;65;57;SSW;11;72%;57%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little p.m. rain;91;79;A shower or t-storm;92;80;ESE;5;72%;71%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain;61;50;Spotty showers;63;49;NNE;10;78%;92%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;97;72;A shower;97;73;E;8;25%;56%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;76;59;Mostly sunny;80;62;NE;10;48%;51%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;104;71;Sunny and not as hot;98;70;N;11;10%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;85;71;Sunshine and nice;83;72;ENE;7;51%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;91;63;Mostly sunny;89;65;ENE;4;44%;3%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;74;64;Spotty showers;69;63;NNE;7;68%;92%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;83;65;A shower or t-storm;76;59;N;5;74%;58%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;80;68;Mostly sunny, nice;80;68;E;11;64%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;87;65;Plenty of sunshine;91;68;SSE;9;38%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warm;81;50;Clouding up, warm;84;59;SSE;9;16%;50%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;65;52;Cloudy with a shower;61;47;SSE;5;68%;55%;2

Vienna, Austria;Strong thunderstorms;91;61;Partly sunny;82;56;NNW;9;37%;6%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy with a shower;91;76;A t-storm or two;91;76;SSW;5;70%;85%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain this afternoon;66;50;Spotty showers;59;49;W;15;77%;85%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Thunderstorms;76;55;Decreasing clouds;68;52;WNW;18;54%;44%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, windy;58;54;Very windy, clearing;58;48;WNW;26;79%;55%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;91;79;A t-storm or two;86;78;WSW;6;77%;77%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;89;55;Partly sunny;84;57;NE;4;38%;23%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit