Oasis song tribute planned ahead of France-England friendly

PARIS (AP) — France and England players will walk out to the sound of "Don't Look Back in Anger" from Oasis for Tuesday's friendly at Stade de France in a tribute to victims of the recent attacks in Manchester and London.

Three attackers mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in nearby Borough Market on June 3. Eight people were killed and dozens more injured. On May 22, a man detonated a bomb as crowds were leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 people.

France has also been hit by attacks, notably in Paris in November 2015 and in Nice last July.

The Oasis song enjoyed worldwide success when it was released in 1995. It will be played Tuesday by the musicians and the choir of the French Republican Guard, the French soccer federation said in a statement Monday.

In honor of the victims of the attacks in Britain, the national anthems will be reversed, meaning "God Save the Queen" will follow "La Marseillaise," with the words to each anthem displayed on the stadium's giant screen.

The players will unite for a photo. A minute's silence will then be observed before the match.

France's players were touched by the overwhelming show of support they received from England fans when they played a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Nov. 17, 2015 — just four days after the deadly attacks that swept through Paris. England fans that night sang along with the French anthem and numerous other tributes were on display.