Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, June 12, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;SW;17;90%;100%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;31;Sunny and very warm;39;29;WNW;21;43%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;35;19;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;W;21;37%;40%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;22;E;14;50%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler;19;13;Clouds and sun;20;10;NNW;18;64%;21%;6

Anchorage, United States;A shower;14;8;Rain and drizzle;14;8;W;9;69%;89%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;39;24;Sunny and very warm;36;23;W;14;28%;33%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sunshine;23;11;Warmer;29;15;E;14;31%;3%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;22;15;Low clouds;22;16;SE;5;84%;16%;1

Athens, Greece;Clearing;27;20;Mostly sunny;30;21;S;16;39%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Areas of low clouds;14;12;An afternoon shower;16;11;W;18;70%;76%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;43;26;Sunny and hot;45;27;N;13;13%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;34;24;A stray thunderstorm;34;23;SSW;8;64%;46%;10

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;27;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;WSW;16;71%;55%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;34;26;A stray shower;33;26;SSW;10;65%;56%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;28;21;Plenty of sunshine;28;21;WSW;13;60%;0%;8

Beijing, China;Showers around;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;ESE;9;30%;2%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;29;17;Mostly sunny;30;16;NNE;10;41%;5%;7

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;23;13;Partly sunny;21;11;WNW;22;54%;34%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Rain tapering off;18;10;A couple of showers;17;9;SSE;9;81%;84%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;16;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;E;14;54%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Strong thunderstorms;32;16;Partly sunny;28;14;NNW;18;40%;6%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;19;11;Clouds and sun;22;13;ENE;8;59%;13%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;28;17;A t-storm in spots;31;16;E;9;54%;42%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;30;16;Partly sunny;28;14;NW;17;34%;3%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sunshine;15;8;Partly sunny;18;11;ENE;6;79%;2%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;31;17;An afternoon shower;30;18;NW;8;32%;56%;6

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;22;15;Some sun, a shower;23;15;SW;13;60%;58%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;34;21;Mostly sunny, warm;38;23;NE;12;22%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;A couple of showers;15;13;Rain and drizzle;16;10;SSE;17;88%;56%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;SE;5;67%;73%;10

Chennai, India;Cloudy;39;30;High clouds and warm;38;30;S;17;49%;44%;8

Chicago, United States;Sunny and hot;32;23;Clouds and sun;31;22;NE;12;61%;71%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;32;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SW;14;78%;84%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cooler with a shower;18;12;Periods of sun;19;11;WNW;25;63%;13%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;28;23;Mostly sunny, nice;27;23;NW;23;79%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;33;24;Clouds breaking;33;25;S;15;60%;44%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Spotty showers;30;23;A passing shower;30;23;SSE;16;81%;57%;5

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;42;28;Mostly sunny, warm;42;29;WSW;13;28%;2%;11

Denver, United States;Warmer with sunshine;32;11;Not as warm;26;10;WSW;14;18%;6%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;SSE;9;78%;73%;5

Dili, East Timor;Decreasing clouds;32;22;Becoming cloudy;31;22;SSE;8;60%;26%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;17;12;A shower in places;19;11;SSW;18;75%;51%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny;33;19;N;13;23%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;24;20;Sunny and humid;25;20;E;15;73%;2%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;34;27;A heavy thunderstorm;33;26;E;7;78%;94%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;23;7;Partly sunny, nice;24;8;NNE;7;59%;12%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;12;62%;55%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;14;9;Spotty showers;18;7;N;13;76%;79%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;34;25;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;SSW;15;73%;82%;8

Hong Kong, China;Tropical storm;31;26;Morning downpours;30;27;SSW;23;83%;100%;7

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;30;23;Spotty showers;30;23;NE;22;61%;82%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;30;22;A few showers;29;23;W;14;72%;98%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun, some clouds;39;24;Partly sunny;40;25;NE;20;29%;2%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunlit and pleasant;24;17;Sunny and beautiful;25;16;ENE;14;63%;2%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Becoming cloudy;32;25;A t-storm around;33;25;SE;10;68%;64%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;41;28;Sunny and very warm;37;28;NNW;16;48%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;20;4;Sunny and nice;22;4;NNE;7;29%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler in the p.m.;35;14;Sunny and very warm;33;14;NW;8;12%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;34;30;A brief shower;34;30;WSW;22;64%;42%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;A t-storm around;29;19;SSE;9;67%;55%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;45;29;Turning cloudy, hot;45;29;SW;13;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;26;17;Clouds and sun;22;12;W;21;50%;35%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;An afternoon shower;32;26;E;25;59%;51%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some brightening;30;21;A morning shower;29;20;W;8;66%;45%;7

Kolkata, India;Severe p.m. t-storms;35;26;High clouds;35;28;S;13;74%;44%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of t-storms;32;24;A t-storm or two;32;23;ESE;7;82%;87%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;15;-3;Partly sunny, mild;15;-1;N;13;19%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;Cloudy with showers;28;24;SW;10;86%;97%;5

Lima, Peru;Clearing;21;16;Mostly sunny, nice;21;17;SSE;13;70%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Warm with sunshine;33;19;Mostly sunny;30;18;NW;11;53%;8%;8

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;18;11;Clouds and sun;21;12;SSE;9;60%;21%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;23;14;Low clouds, then sun;26;16;SSE;9;46%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;28;21;Inc. clouds;29;21;E;10;66%;2%;5

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;38;21;Sunshine, very hot;37;22;NNE;8;25%;2%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;28;Clouds and sunshine;31;28;SW;15;70%;19%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Spotty showers;30;25;A couple of showers;31;25;ENE;9;74%;74%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ESE;11;61%;71%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy;16;8;Low clouds breaking;15;6;NNE;9;80%;1%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;11;A t-storm in spots;28;15;N;10;33%;74%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;30;26;A morning t-storm;30;26;E;16;69%;82%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-storm;20;9;Thundershowers;17;10;W;23;71%;84%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;35;24;Showers around;31;25;S;14;71%;76%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun;14;7;Sun and some clouds;16;8;E;9;87%;2%;2

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;32;20;Partly sunny;27;11;NNW;6;51%;5%;6

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;23;14;Spotty showers;16;11;W;15;85%;92%;3

Mumbai, India;Cloudy;31;27;Rain and a t-storm;31;27;S;10;81%;85%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;26;12;Sunny intervals;26;14;SE;12;54%;26%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;21;WNW;14;53%;64%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;32;19;A shower in the p.m.;30;18;NNW;15;47%;60%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the a.m.;15;7;Pleasant and warmer;20;10;E;11;62%;2%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;24;13;Clouds and sun, nice;25;13;NNE;8;42%;3%;8

Oslo, Norway;A p.m. t-shower;20;11;Partly sunny;21;11;WNW;12;48%;72%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm around;31;18;Some sun, less humid;27;9;N;17;55%;8%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A couple of t-storms;29;25;ESE;22;83%;90%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;Showers and t-storms;28;25;E;8;86%;89%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;32;23;Showers around;32;23;E;11;71%;70%;10

Paris, France;Not as warm;22;10;Partly sunny;25;16;ENE;7;54%;8%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;24;12;Becoming cloudy;22;13;ESE;13;47%;81%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;36;25;A shower in spots;34;25;SW;10;61%;56%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A morning shower;30;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;SE;14;71%;73%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;33;22;An afternoon shower;33;23;ESE;9;48%;53%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;26;12;Partly sunny;23;12;WNW;15;37%;12%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in the p.m.;28;14;A shower in spots;27;14;W;11;47%;42%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;21;11;Afternoon showers;22;10;SSW;13;69%;99%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partial sunshine;27;19;Mostly sunny;26;19;WSW;13;66%;10%;9

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;29;24;A passing shower;30;24;SE;17;68%;80%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;14;9;Cloudy with a shower;14;10;SE;10;66%;64%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;18;12;Spotty showers;16;10;NW;20;78%;84%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy;26;19;Periods of rain;26;20;WSW;7;81%;93%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;42;26;Sunny and hot;45;29;WSW;11;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Plenty of sun;31;17;SSW;10;42%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Afternoon rain;18;11;Sun and clouds;16;8;NNE;16;75%;51%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;18;12;Partly cloudy;20;12;W;16;59%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;SSE;9;76%;72%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;29;25;A shower or two;29;26;ESE;14;74%;59%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;23;19;Showers and t-storms;24;19;S;7;100%;83%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Periods of sun, nice;30;14;Sunshine and nice;28;14;W;10;22%;6%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clearing;19;6;Some brightening;19;5;E;4;50%;3%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;N;9;69%;74%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer;33;18;Partly sunny and hot;34;17;NNW;8;49%;11%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;11;A morning shower;16;9;S;9;67%;69%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Turning out cloudy;27;17;A shower;26;16;SW;11;56%;59%;8

Shanghai, China;Periods of rain;24;20;A shower in the a.m.;25;20;E;13;77%;59%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;32;28;A thunderstorm;33;26;SSE;8;70%;86%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Nice with some sun;26;13;A t-storm in spots;29;16;W;10;57%;42%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;A shower in places;31;24;E;18;75%;77%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Thundershowers;19;11;Cooler;15;8;NNW;18;78%;25%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;13;A shower;18;14;SSW;18;72%;57%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little p.m. rain;33;26;A shower or t-storm;34;27;ESE;8;72%;71%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain;16;10;Spotty showers;17;9;NNE;17;78%;92%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;36;22;A shower;36;23;E;13;25%;56%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;25;15;Mostly sunny;27;17;NE;15;48%;51%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;40;22;Sunny and not as hot;36;21;N;18;10%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;Sunshine and nice;28;22;ENE;12;51%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;33;17;Mostly sunny;32;18;ENE;7;44%;3%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;23;18;Spotty showers;20;17;NNE;11;68%;92%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;28;19;A shower or t-storm;24;15;N;8;74%;58%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;E;18;64%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;SSE;14;38%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warm;27;10;Clouding up, warm;29;15;SSE;15;16%;50%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;19;11;Cloudy with a shower;16;8;SSE;8;68%;55%;2

Vienna, Austria;Strong thunderstorms;33;16;Partly sunny;28;13;NNW;15;37%;6%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy with a shower;33;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;SSW;9;70%;85%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain this afternoon;19;10;Spotty showers;15;9;W;25;77%;85%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Thunderstorms;25;13;Decreasing clouds;20;11;WNW;29;54%;44%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, windy;14;12;Very windy, clearing;15;9;WNW;43;79%;55%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;33;26;A t-storm or two;30;25;WSW;10;77%;77%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;32;13;Partly sunny;29;14;NE;7;38%;23%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius