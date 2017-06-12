MediaTek opens new facility in Bengaluru

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In an attempt to strengthen its presence in India, the Taiwanese chipset manufacturer MediaTek announced the opening of its new facility in Bengaluru city, in the state of Karnataka India.

"MediaTek is about making great technology available to everyone. India is a shining example of how connecting billions of people and devices can help enhance how we all live, work or play," said Jeffrey Ju, Co-Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of MediaTek Inc, in a statement.

It was only last month when MediaTek launched a new chipset designed to enable Voice Assistant Devices (VADs) and smart speakers, including the Google Assistant, a virtual personal assistant developed by Google.

MediaTek produces chipsets that power consumer products like cell phones, TVs, set-top boxes, DVD players, routers, tablets, fitness bands, smart watches and gaming stations.