Intimate, wrenching 'Evan Hansen' takes top honors at Tonys

NEW YORK (AP) — "Dear Evan Hansen," a heart-wrenching musical about teen angst, loneliness and suicide in the social media age, has taken top honors at the Tony awards.
The show stars 23-year-old Ben Platt in a breakout performance. It won six awards Sunday evening, including best musical and best actor for Platt. It also won best score for its young composers, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, already Oscar winners for the movie "La La Land."
Also among the night's big winners was Bette Midler for "Hello, Dolly!" and the drama "Oslo," a three-hour play about the Middle East peace accords.
Midler delighted the crowd at Radio City Music Hall by refusing to let the orchestra play her off, telling them to shut up as she continued her many thank-yous.