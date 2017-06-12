Apple to open first store in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On his Twitter account on Sunday, Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook announced that the company's first retail store will be opening in Taipei.

After building 40 stores in China and 6 in neighboring Hong Kong, and over 41 years of existence as a company, Apple will finally open its first official store in Taiwan in the capital city's iconic Taipei 101 tower.

In typical Apple style, Cook kept his cards close to his chest, only revealing that it was coming to Taipei 101 and he used the Chinese expression 有閒來坐!, which means "when you are free come and take a seat."

Here comes Apple Taipei 101, our first store in Taiwan! 有閒來坐! pic.twitter.com/hniIt9K3Xa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) 2017年6月11日

Though Cook did not release an official date for the grand opening of the store, local media has reported that it will probably open at the end of this month.

To give the new launch a festive and Taiwanese feel, Apple has commissioned Taiwanese paper cutting artist Yang Shih-yi (楊士毅) using Apple Pencil and iPad Pro 12.9 to create an image of a giant tree to signify that the new store will be a gathering place.

According to media reports, the store will span two floors and will cover a total floor area of 400 pings or 1,320 square meters. It will be situated near the Taipei 101 Shopping Center's cosmetics area on the first floor and will run down to B1.

Once officially launched, the store will be open Monday through Thursday, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the company's website.