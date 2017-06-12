Police to release details of German arrested over 2 killings

BERLIN (AP) — German police have arrested a suspect in the killing of two women who worked as prostitutes in the southern city of Nuremberg.

Public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk reports that the 21-year-old German citizen was identified with the help of cellphone data and DNA from the crime scene.

Nuremberg police declined to confirm details of the man's arrest ahead of a news conference Monday afternoon.

A 22-year-old Romanian woman was killed in Nuremberg on May 24. A 44-year-old Chinese woman was killed in the city June 5.

Both women had moved to Nuremberg recently.