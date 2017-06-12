  1. Home
Majority of indigenous students choose nursing schools for subsidies

Ministry of Education said that most indigenous students choose nursing schools

By Joy Chang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/06/12 16:22

National Taiwan University of Science and Technology(By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--- According to the statistics released by the Ministry of Education, 90% of the indigenous students choose private schools and the majority of them go to nursing schools because of the subsidies provided by the schools.

Based on its research, the ministry asserted that indigenous students make their education decisions based on economic factors. A large number of students went to public elementary schools and high schools but most of them choose private schools when it came to higher education.

Since many vocational schools and universities with a nursing focus, including Mackay Junior College of Medicine, Nursing and Management and Tzu Chi University of Science and Technology, provide subsidies and programs specifically for the indigenous students, they have become more popular choices for these students.

Lo Wen-jui (羅文瑞), president of Tzu Chi University of Science and Technology, said that all 120 students of their program are all provided with tuition subsidies and about NT$3,000 to 5,000 (around US$98 to 164) each month for living expenses.

Lo also said that the purpose of the program is to reduce the education gap between big cities and rural areas, where most of the indigenous communities are located, by providing economic support for the students. 
Indigenous
education
higher eduction
aborigine
aboriginal
aborigines

