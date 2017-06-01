Map pinpoints locations of abuse, criminal offenses against women and children

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Based on the Ministry of the Interior's (內政部) public data, webizens created a comprehensive map of sexual assault, abuse, and robbery cases against women and children around Taiwan.

The map is composed of cases from last June. According to online statements, primary creator, webizen czio, felt that most people do not believe that domestic abuse or other crimes occur in their neighborhoods, and they want to raise awareness, as well as spread a warning, about this reality.

Taichung City (台中市) had the highest number of criminal cases, 60, the second highest in Miaoli County (苗栗縣), 53, and the third highest in Taoyuan City (桃園市), 43.

The purpose of the map is not to suggest that there are 'criminal hot spots' nor to induce panic, says Taoyuan Police Department Women and Children's Protection Division Chief, Su Ching-bin (蘇慶彬). The map instead shows that these crimes can happen anywhere, in populated, urban areas as well as in places poorly lit and without security cameras.

Be aware of your surroundings and cautious of rumors, reminds Su Ching-bin as well as a statement by the Taichung Police Department.

A link to the map can be found here.