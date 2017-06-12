The Latest: 2 top Afghan security officials suspended

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Latest on events in Afghanistan (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The Afghan presidential palace says in a statement that two of the country's top security officials have been suspended after bombings in Kabul and a subsequent protest over security in the capital left dozens dead and wounded.

The statement released late Sunday night says that Kabul Police Chief Gen. Shah Hassan Frogh and Kabul Garrison Commander Gen. Gul Nabi Ahmadzai's were suspended from duty after an investigation by the attorney general's office found they were responsible for lapses in security.

A suicide truck bombing on May 31 in the heart of the capital killed more than 150 people. It was followed by a protest in which demonstrators demanded better security in the capital that ended with at least five people killed and dozens injured.

The next day, six people were killed when a trio of suicide bombers struck a funeral attended by senior government officials. Nearly 90 others were wounded when three explosions rocked a Kabul cemetery.

10:30 a.m.

The Taliban's second in command and head of the militant Haqqani network is denying any involvement in recent deadly attacks in Kabul and western Afghanistan.

In an audio message sent by a Taliban spokesman, Sirajuddin Haqqani says the Taliban were not involved in the attacks. He condemned the suicide truck bombing in Kabul on May 31, which was followed by more suicide attacks during a funeral and a bombing near a mosque in Herat province.

Haqqani insisted that all three attacks were not planned by the Taliban and that the Taliban do not plan attacks in which civilians can be harmed.

The truck bombing killed more than 150 in the deadliest single attack in the country since the 2001 U.S.-led invasion to topple the Taliban. No one has claimed responsibility.