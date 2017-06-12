BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

TOP STORIES:

PHILIPPINES-A WINDOW TO WAR — From the window of a barren building where he now squats as a refugee, Nasir Abdul is watching his city being destroyed. The Philippine military has pounded the lakeside town of Marawi with rockets and bombs as it tries to wipe out Islamic militants in some of the fiercest urban combat this volatile region has seen in decades. By Todd Pitman. Sent 1,080 words, photos.

CHINA-TRAFFIC DEATH — Chinese see a grainy video of a gruesome traffic accident as a 94-second reminder of Chinese society's deep rot. By Gerry Shih. Sent 1,100 words, photo.

INDIA-CORN BOYS — By the roadsides, groups of hardscrabble children hawk ears of summer corn. They're eager for the work, to earn money for their poor families. They're also careful not to get caught by authorities seeking to crack down on the millions of children working illegally in India. By Vaishnavee Sharma. Sent 350 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-CHINA-PLANE — A plane heading to Shanghai returned safely to Sydney after an in-flight problem left a gaping hole in the engine casing. Sent 130 words, photos.

JAPAN-DEFENSE — A Japanese defense official says Japan is seeking to increase its sales of military equipment to Southeast Asian nations amid growing tensions with China and North Korea. Sent 130 words, photos; developing.

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE — A strong earthquake rocked western parts of Indonesia's main island, causing panic but no apparent damage or casualties. Sent 260 words.

JAPAN-PANDA — A giant panda has been born in a Tokyo zoo, but its gender, weight and even whether it will survive are uncertain. By Yuri Kageyama. Sent 260 words, photos.

THE WEEK THAT WAS IN ASIA-PHOTO GALLERY — Editor selections from the past week in Asia. Sent 160 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly lower, following the drop of technology shares last week on Wall Street. By Yuri Kageyama. Sent 370 words, photos.

