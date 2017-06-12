Filipinos celebrate Independence Day with race, KZ Tandigan concert

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Over 2,000 migrant workers and immigrants from the Philippines took part in a race, concert, and other festivities to celebrate Philippine Independence Day yesterday in New Taipei.

In celebration of 119 years since the Philippines declared independence from Spain in 1898, the "119th Philippine Independence, Migrant Workers' Day and Friendship Fun Run 2,"was held including 3K and 5K races, fashion show, dance performances and a concert. Co-hosted by New Taipei City and the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO), the Philippines' de facto embassy in Taiwan, the event was held at a riverside park in Yonghe Riverside Park in New Taipei City's Yonghe District.

The event's fashion show featured traditional Filipina clothing, after which 25-year-old Filipina beauty queen Charise Sevilles presented New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) with a shell necklace symbolizing friendship between Taiwan and the Philippines.

Sevilles told reporters she had been working in a factory in Chungli for more than two years before she participated in a beauty contest organized by Filipino migrant workers and she won the crown out of 30 competitors. She said she was proud of her achievement and is enjoying a full life in Taiwan.



(Image from New Taipei City Government website)

There were 700 participants in the Friendship Fun Run 2 events with Taiwanese-Filipina runners Chen Yu-ting (陳于庭) and Hsu Tzu-cheng (徐子承) tying for second place in the 3K event.

The concert was headlined by Filipina singer Kristine Zhenie Tandingan, known as KZ, who braved the wet weather for her fans. The show included dance performances and other entertainers such as Filipino comedian Eric Nicolas.

Mayor Chu thanked the 13,000 Philippine foreign workers and 1,500 new residents in New Taipei City who are taking care of the elderly and helping to build the city. There are 90,328 foreign workers and domestic helpers of various nationalities in New Taipei.



(Image from New Taipei City Government website)