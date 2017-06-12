Glum outlook as plum rains return Wednesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to the Central Weather Bureau, the second wave of Meiyu (梅雨) or the "plum rains" as they are known as locally, is arriving on Wednesday in Taiwan.

The plum rain accompanied with moist southwestern winds is likely to create extreme weather conditions, forecasters said.

The weather system is expected to last between five to eight days with extremely heavy rain over the entire island, said the bureau.

The bureau has warned of heavy rain as accumulated rainfall that could exceeds 200 millimeters within 24 hours or rainfall of about more than 100 millimeters over a period of about three hours.

As the front moves back and forth, there is often very heavy and prolonged rainfall which can lead to flooding, and the heavy rains can frequently lead to mudslides in more rural areas.

However, in the years when the plum rain does not produce heavy downpours, this can often result in drought, which has a far more long-term, negative affect on the region and infrastructure.