Goodbye tortoise, goodbye hare — traffic violators beware

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Beginning on June 15, the Taiwan Area National Freeway Bureau (臺灣區國道高速公路局) will begin to crack down on Snow Mountain Tunnel (雪山隧道) traffic violators using automated sensors.

Reckless driving and disregard for speed limits, drivers moving both too fast and too slow, leads to many accidents and delays in the Tunnel. Snow Mountain Tunnel is the longest tunnel in Taiwan, spanning almost 13km along the Taipei National Highway No. 5, and at times can feel like the wild west inside. Most infractions are from drivers traveling under the speed limit.

In March the Freeway Bureau raised the speed limit inside of the Tunnel from 60 km to 70 km per hour.

The Bureau is confident that enforcing the speed limit with automated sensors will "increase the safety and efficiency of the highway." A total of 16 sensors will be installed on the northbound and southbound approaches.

The Bureau vetoed the proposition to allow changing lanes inside of the Tunnel. Specialists strongly suggested that this not be allowed for some time. Those caught changing lanes will be penalized between NT$3000 and NT$6000 (US$100-US$200).

Overall, traffic fines will range between NT$3,000 and NT$24,000.

According to the Freeway Bureau's data, the speed limit increase has already proved to be effective. Every hour between 200-300 more cars pass through the tunnel. Even in rush hour traffic, an average speed of 60 km is maintained. The Bureau will continue to closely observe the tunnel's traffic patterns.