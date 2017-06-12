Taiwan offshore wind industry delegation visits UK & Netherlands

As the topic of offshore wind development has been discussed widely and intensively over the past decade, Taiwan has willingly undertaken the responsibility of preserving the environment as a member of international society by submitting to Paris Agreement and Kyoto Protocol, pledging to become a non-nuclear country by 2025, with an energy mix of 50% natural gas, 30% coal and 20% renewable energy.

In order to achieve this goal, the Chinese International Economic Cooperation Association (CIECA) and Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC) has organized collaboratively the “2017 Taiwan Offshore Wind Industry Delegation Visit to the UK & Netherlands” on June 5th – 15th 2017 to learn valuable experience and expertise from the U.K. and the Netherlands to build local supply chain and enhance industrial development in Taiwan.

(Mr. Hong-Chia CHANG, Vice Chairman of CIECA, gave his opening remarks at U.K. - Taiwan Offshore Wind Seminar.)

In London, U.K., the delegation plans on not only visiting the Offshore Wind Energy 2017, the largest offshore wind event in the world that hosts over 400 exhibitors showcasing first class services and cutting edge expertise, but also participating in “the UK Taiwan Offshore Wind Seminar” co-hosted by CIECA, Taiwan Wind Turbine Industry Association (TWTIA) and The Department for International Trade (DIT) to exchange knowledge and technology with wind energy companies in the U. K. as well as seek opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

In Rotterdam, Netherlands, the delegation will participate in “The 23rd Netherlands-Taiwan Joint Business Council Meeting” and “Taiwan-Dutch Offshore Wind Industry Roundtable Meeting” co-hosted by CIECA, MIRDC, Holland Home of Wind Energy (HHWE) and Netherlands Enterprise Agency(RVO). During the stay in Rotterdam, the delegation will split to two groups－wind team and marine team. The former will visit Knowledge Centre WMC, ECN Wind Turbine Test Site and LM Wind Power Company to learn about wind turbines and blades from new and pioneering model wind farms, while the latter will visit New SIF monopole production facility and the active engineering ship to better understand offshore foundation, offshore support vessels, cable laying ships, Floating dive support, drilling ships and other specialist use assets.

Moreover, due to the promising green energy strategy by the government and high attention from Taiwanese companies, Taiwanese banks also take part in this intriguing trend actively. Therefore, the delegation also contains several representatives of bankers such as The Export Import Bank of R.O.C., Bank of Taiwan, Cathay United Bank, Hua Nan Commercial Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank and Chang Hwa Bank.

(2017 Taiwan Offshore Wind Industry Delegation took group photo at Offsore Wind Energy 2017 at June 7)

In conclusion, the purpose of the trip is to effectively help Taiwanese delegates to learn in-depth knowledge from the the U.K. and the Netherlands’ renewable energy sectors on aspects such as the latest technology, planning and designing, industrial chain management, risk management, policy and regulation. Such knowledge will provide valuable insights for the Taiwanese government’ policy establishment, as well as help Taiwanese companies new opportunities for industrial development and international cooperation.