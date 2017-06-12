  1. Home
Jury to see body camera video of police shooting in retrial

By  Associated Press
2017/06/12 12:09

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jurors likely will see body camera video from the scene of a 2015 police shooting during this week's testimony in the murder retrial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer.

Prosecutors say the video from Ray Tensing's body camera shows there was no reason to use deadly force during the traffic stop. Tensing has said he thought Sam DuBose, who was black, was trying to kill him with his car and that he fired a shot to stop the threat to his life.

Jurors watched the video in Tensing's first trial, which ended in a hung jury last November.