Asus presents wireless router with a big hole in the middle

Routers don't have to look like angular boxes with antennae. At least that's what ASUS is trying to prove with its new Blue Cave router, introduced at the Computex trade show in Taiwan.

This striking router has a large blue hole in the middle and spreads its signal without any visible antennae.

The dual-band router comes with four LAN ports and one USB 3.0 port in the lower part and hidden antennae in the upper area, while the gaping hole is apparently only there for design purposes.

In addition to supporting Amazon's assistant Alexa, the device is also compatible with the IFTTT protocol for linking networked home appliances and automating tasks.

The so-called AiProtection function is supposed to provide security within the home network.

Its purpose is to prevent the spread of malicious software in the network, for instance, or deny access to dangerous data sources. Users can also use the control app to view network traffic data or to set access rights for individual devices.

Asus has yet to release detailed information on pricing and availability, but tech portal Engadget has already put the selling price at around 180 US dollars.