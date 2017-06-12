Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei celebrates Global Wellness Day

In celebration of Global Wellness Day and to let guests say “yes” to a whole new life by living in a healthy way, Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei held a fitness event – the Fashion Run Up – on June 10, 2017.

With the slogan “One day can change your whole life”, the Global Wellness Day is on the second Saturday of June every year as an international day dedicated to living well and now has been accepted worldwide. With a concept that combines exercise and elegance, the hotel invited guests to join the activity in a tuxedo or party dress to create contrast and amusement.

The participation fee is NT$600 per person and all net proceeds will be donated to Taiwan Black Bear Conservation Association to protect the endangered native bears and their natural environment. Sharing same goal with the hotel, famous actress Ms. Chantel Liu, basketball player of Dacin Tigers team Mr. Greg Lin and fashion model Natalie also join this fitness day with us to engage in a better and healthier life.

With a height of 43 floors, the hotel is a perfect place to offer guests a day of fitness with splendid views of Taipei 101 and the city. Guests may not only indulge in the joyful moment upon arriving at the top, but also be welcome to attend the celebration party at Marco Polo Lounge on the 38th floor, which comes alive with brilliant live DJ music and a wide selection of healthy delicacies and drinks.