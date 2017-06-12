Taiwan needs more Southeast Asian tour guides: Cambodian Taiwanese legislator

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--- Lin Li-chan (林麗蟬), the first Taiwanese legislator of Cambodian descent, said yesterday that Taiwan needs more Southeast Asian tour guides to help boost the tourism.

Having more tourists from Southeast Asian countries is one of the focuses of the New Southbound policy, which was introduced by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) last year. The plan is to not only strengthen trade ties with Southeast Asian countries but also attract more people from the region to work and travel in Taiwan.

Lin said that Tsai’s government hopes to boost tourism among Southeast Asian countries without making effort to understand what they may be attracted to. How can we expect more tourists when tour guides from these places are far than enough? The Cambodian Taiwanese legislator questioned.

New immigrants, who mainly originate from Southeast Asian countries and moved here through marriage or work after the 1990s, have shown interest in working as tour guides in Taiwan, but the tour guide qualification requirements do not work in their favor.

"With the current tour guide qualification test, it's nearly impossible for the new immigrants to become certified tour guides," said Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱), legislator from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Taiwan's tour guide qualification test requires various abilities from test takers, including language skills and knowledge of Taiwan's history and culture. However, the requirements have become a barrier to those who are not originally from the country.

Due to the lack of resources and education about different aspects of tourism in Taiwan, new immigrants find it hard to pass the test.

Staff from the Juridical Association for the Development of Women's Rights in Pingtung (JADWRP), a non-profit organization based in Pingtung, said that the income gap between Taiwanese local and new immigrant tour guides is huge. Without the certificate, they are only able to make around NT$1,000 a day from working privately.

"They are denied the certificate for not having sufficient knowledge about Taiwan, but they don't even have the chance to take relevant classes," said the organization.