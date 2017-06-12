As rains stop beach activities, 'dental tourism' gets a boost in India's Goa

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- Even though rains have stopped various beach activities in the south Indian state of Goa, a popular tourist destination, many tourists are flocking to the mushrooming dental clinics there. The trend will continue till the end of the tourist season in November.

Hundreds of tourists from Europe and Australia are patronizing these clinics which offer root canal treatment and tooth implantation at affordable rates mixed with a well-earned holiday. The package includes advice on resorts and beaches for the best getaway for a few days with family and friends.

Paul Roberts from Australia, who got treatment for his root canals described the experience as unique with a great sought-after holiday in this former Portuguese colony. "It was an amazing experience with lots of sports activities, cheap treatment and yummy Goan dishes like pork vindaloo, fish curry along with the locally-brewed feni made from cashew. As any Goans can speak English well and some even Portuguese, communication is easy," he said.

Dubbed "dental tourism" or a "dental holiday," the phenomenon, driven primarily by private practitioners, has prompted the state health minister, Vishwajit Rane, to explore the possibility of government institutions taking a share in the profit. Many clinics are even tying up with car operators for airport pick-ups and drop offs for the patients. The minister is now planning to improve the infrastructure at the government dental college to attract more foreign clientele.