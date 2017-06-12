Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI, June 12 - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Agriculture Council to get serious in dealing with factories on farmland.

@China Times: Probe begins into chopper crash that kills Chi Po-lin.

@Liberty Times: Government panel expected to designate 4 foundations as KMT-affiliated organizations.

@Apple Daily: Taiwan mourns death of Chi Po-lin.

@Economic Daily News: TSMC earnings likely to reach new high in Q3.

@Commercial Times: Taiwan to send its biggest delegation yet toseek biotech investment from U.S.