Shakespeare scholar to hold position in Stephen King's honor

ORONO, Maine (AP) — A Shakespeare scholar who grew up reading Stephen King's books will hold a University of Maine position named in honor of him.

The University of Maine says it has named Caroline Bicks as its inaugural Stephen E. King chair in literature.

Bicks has been teaching English at Boston College since 2002 and will join UMaine in September.

She often speaks on Shakespeare's relevancy and echoes in popular culture today, including parallels between the personalities of Shakespeare's Juliet and King's Carrie. Her recent book is entitled "Shakespeare, Not Stirred: Cocktails for Your Everyday Drama."

The Stephen E. King Chair in Literature was established in the University of Maine Foundation with a $1 million gift from the Harold Alfond Foundation.

King is an alumnus of the university.