Walters' late goal salvages draw for Ireland against Austria

DUBLIN (AP) — Jon Walters scored late in the second half to salvage a 1-1 draw for Ireland in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Martin Hinteregger struck in the 31st minute with a left-footed low shot past goalkeeper Darren Randolph following a corner by David Alaba to put the visitors 1-0 ahead in the Group D game.

Ireland was struggling in the first half but midfielder Daryl Murphy came off the bench in the second to rejuvenate the hosts.

Ireland was pushing hard for an equalizer with a great chance 10 minutes before the end when Kevin Long's header off a corner kick was cleared off the goal line by Stefan Lainer.

Five minutes from time, Walters controlled a long pass before unleashing a shot that Austria goalkeeper Heinz Lindner had little chance of saving.

Ireland has 12 points and is provisionally one point clear ahead of Serbia, which plays Wales later.

Third-placed Austria has eight points, and Wales has seven.

___

MOLDOVA 2, GEORGIA 2

In a match between the group's bottom two teams in Chisinau, Radu Ginsari and Alexandru Dedov scored in the first half to put Moldova on track for its first victory in qualifying.

But Georgia responded in the second half with goals from substitutes Giorgi Merebashvili and Valeri Qazaishvili.

Georgia has three points, one more than last-placed Moldova.