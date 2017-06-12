Bayern signing Serge Gnabry on 3-year contract

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is signing Germany forward Serge Gnabry from Bundesliga rival Werder Bremen.

Bayern says the 21-year-old Gnabry, who told Bremen last week that he wanted to leave, will sign a three-year contract with the German champion.

Gnabry says, "It's a great honor to be part of Bayern. I have an exciting time ahead of me, one I'm very much looking forward to."

Gnabry, who joined Bremen from Arsenal last summer, scored 11 goals in 27 Bundesliga games for the club.

He also earned his first call-up for Germany, scoring a hat trick on his debut in a rout of San Marino last November.

Bremen said Thursday that Gnabry was activating a clause in his contract to leave at the end of the month.