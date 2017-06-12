Prison attack in eastern Congo kills 11, frees 900 prisoners

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A Congo official says armed men have attacked a prison in the eastern city of Beni, killing at least 11 and freeing more than 900 prisoners.

North Kivu provincial governor Julien Paluku said eight prison guards were among the 11 dead in the Sunday afternoon attack. He said about 30 prisoners remained in the jail.

Paluku announced a curfew in Beni and nearby Butembo, saying only the army and police can circulate. Suspects were not immediately known.

Congo's police on Saturday said a group of men attacked a police station in Kinshasa, killing at least two.

In May, Christian sect members stormed a prison in Kinshasa, freeing their leader and others. Witnesses say thousands escaped.

Scores of armed groups fight for control in Congo's mineral-rich eastern region.