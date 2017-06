LONDON (AP) — India has reached the Champions Trophy semifinals after beating South Africa by 8 wickets at The Oval.

___

India 193-2 in 38 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 78, Virat Kohli 76 not out) def. South Africa 191 in 44.3 overs (Quinton de Kock 53; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-23, Jasprit Bumrah 2-28) by 8 wickets