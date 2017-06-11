Champions Trophy: India vs South Africa Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard on Sunday in the Champions Trophy Group B match between India and South Africa at The Oval:

South Africa

Hashim Amla c Dhoni b Ashwin 35

Quinton de Kock b Jadeja 53

Faf du Plessis b Pandya 36

AB de Villiers run out 16

David Miller run out 1

JP Duminy not out 20

Chris Morris c Kumar b Bumrah 4

Andile Phehlukwayo lbw b Bumrah 4

Kagiso Rabada c Dhoni b Kumar 5

Morne Morkel c Kohli b Kumar 0

Imran Tahir run out 1

Extras: (6lb, 10w) 16

TOTAL: (all out) 191

Overs: 44.3

Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-116, 3-140, 4-142, 5-157, 6-167, 7-178, 8-184, 9-184, 10-191.

Bowling: Bhuvneshar Kumar 7.3-0-23-2, Jasprit Bumrah 8-0-28-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 9-0-43-1, Hardik Pandya 10-0-52-1, Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-39-1.

India

Rohit Sharma c de Kock b Morkel 12

Shikhar Dhawan c du Plessis b Tahir 78

Virat Kohli not out 76

Yuvraj Singh not out 23

Extras: (2lb, 1w, 1nb) 4

TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 193

Overs: 38

Did not bat: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah.

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-151

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 9-2-34-0, Morne Morkel 7-1-38-1, Andile Phehlukwayo 5-0-25-0, Chris Morris 8-0-40-0, Imran Tahir 6-0-37-1, JP Duminy 3-0-17-0.

Result: India wins by 8 wickets

Toss: India

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.