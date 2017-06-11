Dylan Frittelli wins in Austria for 1st European Tour title

ATZENBRUGG, Austria (AP) — Dylan Frittelli shot a 5-under-par 67 on Sunday to win the Lyoness Open for his first European Tour title.

Frittelli, of South Africa, finished 12-under for the event, leading Finland's Mikko Korhonen, England's David Horsey and countryman Jbe Kruger by one stroke.

Grouped with Chile's Felipe Aguilar, the overnight leader, Frittelli birdied six holes and finished with just one bogey when he carded a 4 on the par-3 14th hole.

Aguilar, who held a two-stroke lead through the first three rounds, hit a 3-over 75 and finished 10th.