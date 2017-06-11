Brazil star defender Roberto Carlos denies doping charges

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian defensive star Roberto Carlos, who was part of the team that won the 2002 World Cup, denies accusations of doping made in a German documentary.

Broadcaster ARD/WDR aired a documentary on Saturday that alleges Carlos was a patient of a doctor who has been accused of helping athletes use banned performance-enhancing substances. The network says Carlos' name appeared in a dossier that Brazilian anti-doping authorities gave to the Sao Paulo prosecutor's office.

In a statement, Carlos says he has "never used any artificial (substance) that would give me an advantage over my fellow players." He said his lawyers were taking action to fight the allegations.

He adds: "Throughout my career, I always defended a clean game."

Carlos played for Real Madrid and won three Champions League titles.